Morocco Vs Norway LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Brahim Diaz Bags Opening Goal For MOR

Morocco Vs Norway, International Friendly 2026: Superstars Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland start for the Norwegian team in their international friendly against Morocco. Get the play-by-play updates of the MOR vs NOR friendly match, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Norway vs Moldova FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring five goals against Moldova.
Welcome to tonight's star-studded friendly game featuring Norway and Morocco at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Norway will be looking to make a big splash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with star players Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and skipper Martin Odegaard. Morocco, with captain Achraf Hakimi, will be eyeing a positive response. Get the play-by-play updates of the MOR vs NOR friendly match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: And We Have One

Real Madrid talent Brahim Diaz is assisted well by Abde Ezzalzouli as the forward makes no mistake to slot it past the Norwegian goalie and give his side a deserved 1-0 lead.

Morocco 1-0 Norway 8'

Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: Will We See Goals?

Given the talent at hand, the question arises is that - will we see goals? Haaland and co. will have some pressure to deliver on the biggest stage - the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco 0-0 Norway 5'

Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: Peep Peep

First Half begins.

Morocco 0-0 Norway 1'

Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: H2H

These two sides have met just once with both teams settling for a draw in their 1998 FIFA World Cup match.

Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: Starting Lineups

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories