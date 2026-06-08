Morocco Vs Norway LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Brahim Diaz Bags Opening Goal For MOR

Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: And We Have One
Real Madrid talent Brahim Diaz is assisted well by Abde Ezzalzouli as the forward makes no mistake to slot it past the Norwegian goalie and give his side a deserved 1-0 lead.
Morocco 1-0 Norway 8'
Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: Will We See Goals?
Given the talent at hand, the question arises is that - will we see goals? Haaland and co. will have some pressure to deliver on the biggest stage - the FIFA World Cup.
Morocco 0-0 Norway 5'
Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: Peep Peep
First Half begins.
Morocco 0-0 Norway 1'
Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: H2H
These two sides have met just once with both teams settling for a draw in their 1998 FIFA World Cup match.