Morocco Vs Norway LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Brahim Diaz Bags Opening Goal For MOR

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring five goals against Moldova.

Welcome to tonight's star-studded friendly game featuring Norway and Morocco at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Norway will be looking to make a big splash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with star players Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and skipper Martin Odegaard. Morocco, with captain Achraf Hakimi, will be eyeing a positive response. Get the play-by-play updates of the MOR vs NOR friendly match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jun 2026, 12:44:35 am IST Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: And We Have One Real Madrid talent Brahim Diaz is assisted well by Abde Ezzalzouli as the forward makes no mistake to slot it past the Norwegian goalie and give his side a deserved 1-0 lead. Morocco 1-0 Norway 8'

8 Jun 2026, 12:40:36 am IST Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: Will We See Goals? Given the talent at hand, the question arises is that - will we see goals? Haaland and co. will have some pressure to deliver on the biggest stage - the FIFA World Cup. Morocco 0-0 Norway 5'

8 Jun 2026, 12:35:09 am IST Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: Peep Peep First Half begins. Morocco 0-0 Norway 1'

8 Jun 2026, 12:15:53 am IST Morocco Vs Norway Live Score, International Friendly: H2H These two sides have met just once with both teams settling for a draw in their 1998 FIFA World Cup match.