MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

Summary of this article
MI and RCB lock horns in IPL 2026 match number 20
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to be against each other
Hourly weather in Mumbai available
A new chapter is set to be added in the rivalry between 5-time winners Mumbai Indians and reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Historically, Mumbai has been the more successful side with 19 wins compared to Bengaluru’s 15.
For years, Mumbai dominated their home ground at the Wankhede Stadium, making it very difficult for RCB to win there. However, the tide has turned recently, with RCB winning five of their last eight encounters against MI.
In their most recent meeting in April 2025, RCB posted a massive total of 221 runs thanks to brilliant performances from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.
Mumbai Indians fought hard in the chase, led by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, but they ultimately fell 12 runs short. That victory was a statement for RCB, proving they could handle the pressure of Mumbai's home crowd.
Both the teams are coming on the back of an one-sided loss against the Rajasthan Royals respectively. While Mumbai lost by 27 runs, Bengaluru had endured a 6-wicket loss against Riyan Parag's side.
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mumbai's Hourly Weather
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
MI: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.
RCB: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.
When and where is the MI vs RCB match?
The match takes place tonight, April 12, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It starts at 7:30 PM IST.
What is the head-to-head record between MI and RCB?
Overall, Mumbai Indians lead with 19 wins, while RCB has 15 wins. However, RCB has won five of their last eight meetings.
How to watch the MI Vs RCB match?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.