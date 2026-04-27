DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 39

Check DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 hourly weather forecast in Delhi, including rain chances, temperature updates, and match-time conditions in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match 39 hourly weather forecast Delhi
Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair, second from right, celebrates with captain Axar Patel after takes the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals (DC) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 Match 39 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday

  • Delhi is bracing for extreme heat, with temperatures expected to touch 41°C and no rainfall forecast

  • See the Delhi hourly forecast for the DC vs RCB match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to remain in the hunt for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs when they host high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

A rotten sequence of results, with one win in their last five games, has seen the Capitals drop down to seventh place, trailing the top four spots by four points. They were comprehensively beaten by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in their last outing, failing to defend a total of 264/2 despite KL Rahul’s heroics.

RCB, on the other hand, remain second in the league standings with 10 points. They were beaten by DC by six wickets in the reverse fixture on April 18, but bounced back with a five-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday.

IPL 2026 has already seen PBKS’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 washed out due to rain, and DC fans will be praying that the same fate doesn’t befall them today. Let’s look at the hourly weather updates and rainfall chances in Delhi today.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match 39 hourly weather forecast Delhi
Delhi hourly weather forecast for April 27, 2026. | Photo: Screenshot/UK Met Office
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According to AccuWeather, it will be an excruciatingly hot day in Delhi today, with temperatures expected to rise to 41°C and go down only as low as 28°C at night. Humidity will hover in the range of 16-18%, with slow winds of 15 km/h blowing at night. There’s no chance of rainfall.

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Delhi has experienced extremely high temperatures in the last few days. The thermometer touched 42.8°C on Sunday, marking the hottest day in the NCR region this year. As a result of this heatwave condition in North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several states, including Delhi.

Healthcare facilities across the NCR region have prepared themselves for heat-related illnesses, while school timings in NCR have also been moved earlier in certain places like Noida and Ghaziabad. In Noida, for example, all classes must be held between 7:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The Delhi government, meanwhile, has initiated the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026.

What is Heat Wave Action Plan 2026?

The Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, launched by the Rekha Gupta-led government in Delhi, aims to reduce the impact of the ongoing heat wave in the national capital.

As per the plan, schools in Delhi will now provide ORS to schoolchildren before they leave school. Hospitals across the city have set up dedicated ‘cool rooms’ to treat heatstroke patients, and several health centres have been placed on alert.

There will be infrastructure upgrades too, with high-pressure misting systems being set up at bus stops and anti-smog guns deployed in areas with high population densities.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Philip Salt, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Q

Will it rain during DC vs RCB match in IPL 2026?

A

No, there is little chance of rainfall during the DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 match on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Q

When will the DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 match begin?

A

The DC vs RCB match in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 PM IST, with toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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