KKR Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Batting First At Eden Gardens - Check Playing XIs

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Here is all you need to know about the 12th match of Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings — toss update, team news, weather forecast and more

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Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Report Indian Premier League 2026 toss playing xis rain
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, right, and captain Ajinkya Rahane bat during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders won toss, opted to bat against Punjab Kings

  • PBKS seeking third straight win; KKR aiming to avoid hat-trick of losses

  • Rain predicted in the evening in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (April 6).

ALSO READ: KKR Vs PBKS Live Score

There is a big question mark on the weather during the match, with showers and a thunderstorm predicted all through the evening. How big an impact rain plays in the game remains to be seen.

Photo: Accuweather screengrab
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The two teams stand in drastically different scenarios after two league-stage rounds. While Punjab eye a hat-trick of wins, Kolkata are aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, who had led KKR to the IPL 2024 title, knows the conditions at this venue really well. His opposite number Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile is seeking answers with a depleted seam bowling arsenal and muddled team combination strategy.

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings. Navdeep Saini replaced the injured Varun Chakravarthy and Rovman Powell came in for Sunil Narine for the hosts. Punjab went with an unchanged side.

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KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Impact substitutes: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitutes: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar

Q

When and where will the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match will start at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6 at 7:30pm IST if rain stays away.

Q

Where will the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?

A

The KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Q

What are Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' squads for their IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens?

A

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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