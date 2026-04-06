KKR Vs PBKS Hourly Weather Forecast, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In Today's Match?

Summary of this article
There is probability of rain during KKR vs PBKS match at the Eden Gardens
KKR have lost both their initial matches, while PBKS are coming in with in both their last two matches
The poor form of their spin duo is KKR's biggest concern going into the match
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will cross swords with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026.
KKR are tottering at the 9th spot in the points after losing both their initial matches, while PBKS are sitting comfortably at the 4th with wins in their first two encounters.
KKR started their campaign with a six-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at their den. While their batting clicked in that match and posted a mammoth 221-run target against MI, their bowling let them down as the hosts went on to chase the target easily.
In their second match against SRH, again their bowling let them down as they let the opponent score a massive 226 runs on a slow track and ended up getting bundled out for 161 in response in just 16 overs, thus losing the match by a whopping 65 runs.
On the other hand, defending champions, PBKS, have started their season and have been able to win both their matches without breaking a sweat. The leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the coaching of Ponting have turned things dramatically for PBKS.
Last year they reached the final, and this year too they have started well by winning their first two matches and are on course to have another great season.
KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
The match 12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings has a decent possibility of showers of rain. There is around 40 to 50% probability of rain during match timings, so we could expect a shower of rain in the match, while the possibility of the game is low.
KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
When and where will the KKR vs PBKS match take place?
The match between KKR and PBKS will be played at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026
Is there chances of rain in KKR vs PBKS match?
Yes, there is 40 to 50% chances of rain during KKR vs PBKS match today.