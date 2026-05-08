DC Vs KKR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Match; Check Hourly Weather Forecast

Summary of this article
DC will play against KKR in match 51 of IPL 2026 in Delhi
DC and KKR are placed in 7th and 8th place in the points table respectively
There is little to no prediction of rain in Delhi for today's match
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8.
DC are languishing in the 7th spot in the points table with 8 points from four wins and six losses in ten matches played so far. The Capitals have had an underwhelming season so far as they haven't been able to find a settled batting order, especially at the top.
While KL has been consistent with the bat at the top, scoring 445 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of above 180, he hasn't found much support from his Sri Lankan partner, Pathum Nissanka, who has been quite inconsistent and has scored 228 runs in 9 games.
No.3 has also been a constant issue for the Capitals in the season, as they have tried different players at this spot. While Nitish Rana made this spot his own for a brief time, his inability to tackle short balls hasn't let him cement his place at the spot.
On the bowling front, their Indian pace trio of Mukesh Kumar, T. Natarajan, and Auqib Nabi Dar has failed to impress so far and has churned out runs with an economy of 11, 11.18 and 13.42 respectively.
On the other hand, KKR had a horrid start to the season but are gradually finding its rhythm in the tournament with three consecutive wins. With these wins, they have moved to the 8th position in the standings with 7 points in nine matches.
The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine has played a vital role in KKR's resurgence with their tighter economy rates and knack of picking up wickets at crucial times. On the batting, Rinku Singh (245 runs at 145.39) has done the heavy lifting in KKR wins, while the other batters have mostly struggled.
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: LIVE Streaming
When and where will the Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match 51 be played?
The IPL 2026 Match 51 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match 51?
The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match 50 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.