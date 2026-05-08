DC Vs KKR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Match; Check Hourly Weather Forecast

DC will be up against KKR in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

DC will be up against KKR in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav