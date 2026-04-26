Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 38 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Ekana Stadium
Struggling Lucknow Super Giants will eye revival against the table Kolkata Knight Riders at their own backyard. LSG would be desperate to break their four-match losing streak, while KKR would vie to capitalize on the winning momentum they got in the last match after losing six matches. LSG would want their batting to come good at this crucial juncture and complement their pace bowlers, while KKR will rely heavily on their spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine on a sluggish Lucknow track
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