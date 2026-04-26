Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 38 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Ekana Stadium

Struggling Lucknow Super Giants will eye revival against the table Kolkata Knight Riders at their own backyard. LSG would be desperate to break their four-match losing streak, while KKR would vie to capitalize on the winning momentum they got in the last match after losing six matches. LSG would want their batting to come good at this crucial juncture and complement their pace bowlers, while KKR will rely heavily on their spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine on a sluggish Lucknow track

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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane waits for the toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane before the toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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