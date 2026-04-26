Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 38 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane waits for the toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP

1/1 Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane before the toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





