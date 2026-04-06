KKR Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About The High-Stakes Clash

PBKS will take on KKR in match 11 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

PBKS will take on KKR in match 11 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary