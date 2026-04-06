KKR Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About The High-Stakes Clash

Summary of this article
KKR have lost while PBKS have won their initial two matches
KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy have looked flat so far in the tournament
The match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from 7:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026.
It has been a contrasting first week for both the teams as PBKS are sitting comfortably at the 4th spot in the points table, after winning their first two matches, while KKR are tottering at the second last position, losing both their initial games.
KKR, who were grappling with injuries to some of their premier bowlers, including Harshit Rana and Akashdeep Singh, have looked a bit short on the bowling front. On top of that, their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, on whom they're relying heavily, have been out of colour so far in the tournament, resulting in them losing both matches.
Meanwhile, their big-buck all-rounder, Cameron Green, hasn't fired with the bat yet, and the looming questions on his bowling clearance have added to KKR's woes. They will have to sort out their shortcomings, especially with the ball, before heading into a critical fixture against an in-form PBKS.
On the other hand, PBKS have looked sublime after convincingly winning both their matches. Last year's runners-up are looking like a well-oiled unit under the inspiring pair of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer.
Their young guns like Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly have fared quite well in the batting department, whereas Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen have kept the opposition batter in check with their prowess with the ball.
KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, West Bengal
Date: April 6, Monday
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)
On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Abhijeet Bengeri
3rd Umpire: Rohan Pandit
Current Standings: PBKS (4th) KKR (9th)
KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 12 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM, while the toss will take place on 7:00. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.
Where and when will the match between KKR and PBKS take place?
The match between KKR and PBKS will take place in the Eden Gardens from 7:30 PM IST.
What are the current standing of KKR and PBKS in IPL 2026?
Currently, KKR and PBKS are at the 9th and 4th spot respectively in IPL 2026.