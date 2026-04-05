KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders are missing the services of frontline seamers Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana, while Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings seem to have everything going their way so far

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings preview indian premier league 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders lost their previous Indian Premier League match against SunRisers Hyderabad. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders have lose their first two games in IPL 2026

  • Punjab Kings eyeing a hat-trick of victories

  • PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer knows Eden Gardens conditions well

A beleaguered and increasingly rudderless Kolkata Knight Riders will need a strong turnaround to halt their poor start when they face an in-form Punjab Kings in their IPL clash in Kolkata on Monday.

The three-time champions may point to the absence of frontline pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana for their early struggles, but the larger issue lies in a flawed team strategy that has left them staring at a third successive defeat.

The decision not to retain Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the 2024 title, raised eyebrows, and it has only looked worse in hindsight.

Iyer went on to vindicate himself by leading Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in 2025, becoming the first captain to guide three different franchises -- Delhi Capitals (2020), KKR (champions 2024) and PBKS (2025) -- to the finals.

In contrast, KKR endured a forgettable campaign last season, finishing eighth for the first time since 2009.

Ajinkya Rahane, brought in as captain despite being out of favour in the T20 scheme of things, did silence critics to an extent by emerging as their leading run-getter. But the team's thinking including the elevation of Abhishek Nayar as head coach in place of Chandrakant Pandit, has come under scrutiny.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane celebrates scoring during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
KKR Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 65 Runs At Eden Gardens
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, second from right, celebrates the run-out of Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata. - AP
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Cameron Green Bizarrely Run-Out After Mix-Up With Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Watch
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 6 - All You Need To Know - X/ @IPL
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 6 - All You Need To Know
Rinku SIngh in action for Kolkata Knight Riders In Indian Premier League 2025. - File
Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026
Related Content

Nayar was incidentally the coach of UP Warriorz in this year's WPL in their bottom-placed finish.

The muddled strategy is most evident in their team combination.

Despite having three top New Zealand players -- Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra -- KKR have failed to utilise their resources effectively.

Allen has been the only one to get a look-in, while Seifert, the second-highest run-getter in the last T20 World Cup, and Ravindra, a proven spin-bowling all-rounder, continue to warm the bench.

Instead, KKR's persistence with Sunil Narine -- a franchise regular since 2012 -- despite his diminishing returns, has raised questions.

The situation is further complicated by the inclusion of all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been restricted from bowling by Cricket Australia, leaving the side with two overseas players not fully contributing.

Add to that the presence of Rovman Powell, another proven T20 performer, on the sidelines, and KKR's selection calls appear increasingly baffling.

Even their high-profile support staff -- Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell -- has not been able to provide clarity, making one ponder who is actually calling the shots at KKR? While their bowling was expected to be a concern, the batting has fared no better.

Rahane's move to promote himself to open has yielded mixed results, and the lineup looks thin beyond No. 5.

In their first home match, they were bowled out for 161 in just 16 overs while chasing 227 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on a free-flowing Eden.

The lower middle order, comprising Ramandeep Singh and Anukul Roy, lacks the firepower, while Narine has been pushed down to No. 8, reflecting the lack of a settled plan.

In stark contrast, Punjab Kings have everything going their way.

Led by Iyer, who knows the Eden conditions well, they come into the match with two wins in two matches.

Young Cooper Connolly has been a revelation at No. 3 with 108 runs from two matches, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have provided explosive starts.

Iyer has anchored the middle overs with assurance.

Their bowling unit, featuring Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak looks balanced, while veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal adds further bite.

For KKR, among the few positives have been the efforts of Kartik Tyagi and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but those sparks alone may not be enough against a well-oiled Punjab unit.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki and Umran Malik.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh.

Match starts: 7.30pm.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  4. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia