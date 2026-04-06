KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Why Play Stopped At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings. But play was stopped in the middle of the 4th over of the KKR innings, as rain came pouring down in Kolkata

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kolkata knight riders vs punjab kings indian premier league 2026 why did play stop eden gardens rain
Ground staff pull in covers to the field as it rains during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders won toss, opted to bat against Punjab Kings

  • Rain stopped play in fourth over of KKR innings

  • Showers and a thunderstorm predicted all through the evening

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (April 6).

ALSO READ: KKR Vs PBKS Live Score

KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. But play was stopped in the middle of the 4th over of their innings, as rain came pouring down in Kolkata. The hosts were batting at a precarious 25 for 2 at that stage, with captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the crease.

There is a big question mark on the weather during the match, with showers and a thunderstorm predicted all through the evening. Rain has already made its first appearance, forcing the umpires to stop play, and it remains to be seen how much of a bearing it has on the game.

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Impact substitutes: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, right, and captain Ajinkya Rahane bat during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata. - AP
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PBKS have better chance of winning against KKR at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026. - X/KKR
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PBKS will take on KKR in match 11 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Impact substitutes: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar

Q

Where is the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match being played?

A

The KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6.

Q

Where is the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?

A

The KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Q

What are Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' squads for their IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens?

A

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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