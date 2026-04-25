DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Summary of this article
DC have won the toss and elected to bat first
PBKS have been unbeaten in the season so far
The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) is up against Punjab Kings in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25.
It's a crucial match for the Capitals are they are tottering at the sixth position in the points table with six points. They have won three and lost the same number of matches so far; meanwhile, PBKS have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, with five wins in six matches, with one match being washed out.
PBKS are dominating the tournament so far and are currently sitting at the summit of the points table.
DC have been inconsistent with their performances mainly because of their batting performance which haven't been able to perform as a unit especially the top-order.
On the other hand, PBKS's batting have been in sublime form with their openers - Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh attacking from the get go and are well-complemented by Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order.
DC will have to bring their A game, if they want to overcome the in-form Punjab Kings.
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first.
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match between DC and PBKS will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The action will begin at 3:30 PM IST.