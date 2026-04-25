DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 35 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

1/7 Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during a warm-up session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





2/7 Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during a warm-up session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





3/7 Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





4/7 Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer looks before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





5/7 Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





6/7 Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





7/7 Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





