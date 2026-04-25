DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 35 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bat first against table toppers Punjab Kings in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (April 25). The hosts, who are at number six in the standings with six points, are playing an unchanged XI from their previous outing and so are Punjab Kings (11 points), who are perched atop with five wins from six matches.
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