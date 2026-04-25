KL Rahul's Record-Breaking IPL Knock: Five Unmissable Facts From Scorching Delhi Innings - Stats

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won toss, elected to bat first
KL Rahul notched up the third highest individual score overall in IPL history
The 220-run partnership between Rahul and Nitish Rana was the second highest stand in IPL for any wicket
KL Rahul combined elegance with muscular hitting to conjure a sensational unbeaten century for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (April 25).
The undefeated 152-run knock knock shattered several records, while also helping the Capitals post a mammoth 264-run total against Punjab Kings. Here is a look at the five most striking statistical nuggets from Rahul's knock and the remarkable DC innings.
Rahul's 152 not out was the highest individual score by an Indian batter in men's T20 games. He eclipsed Tilak Varma's 151-run knock against Meghalaya in Rajkot in 2024.
The 220-run partnership between Rahul and Nitish Rana (91) was the second highest stand in the IPL for any wicket. The legendary duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli holds the record with a 229-run alliance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.
Rahul's effort was the third highest individual score overall in IPL history. Chris Gayle holds the record with a famous 175 not out for RCB against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013, with Brendon McCullum's classic 158 not out for Kolkata Knight Riders versus RCB in the league's first-ever match in 2008 being second.
DC smashed 162 runs in their last 10 overs (11-20), which is the joint second highest aggregate in that period in the league's history alongside PBKS' tally (162 for 2) against Chennai Super Kings in 2014. The record is again held by RCB, from the same game against Gujarat Lions in 2016 as the Kohli-ABD partnership.
Rahul cracked 25 boundaries (fours plus sixes) in all during his unbeaten essay, which is the second highest by a batter in an IPL innings. The Gayle knock against Pune Warriors India in 2013 possesses the record with 30 boundaries.
Rahul and Rana's brilliance powered the Capitals to the highest total of the 2026 IPL season. Striking at over 200 throughout the 20 overs, Rahul (152 off 67 balls) unfurled a range of classical strokes all around the ground, seamlessly combining timing with aggression.
Dropped on 18 by Shashank Singh, the India batter made full use of the reprieve. Meanwhile, Rana looked completely at ease on his home ground. His 44-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes, provided the perfect foil as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.
How many runs did Delhi Capitals score against Punjab Kings in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026?
Delhi Capitals scored 264 runs against Punjab Kings in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026.
Who top-scored for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026?
KL Rahul top-scored for Delhi Capitals with a 152 not out against Punjab Kings in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026.
How many boundaries did Delhi Capitals hit against Punjab Kings in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026?
Delhi Capitals hit a total of 29 fours and 13 sixes against Punjab Kings in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026.