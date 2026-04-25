DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: KL Rahul Scores 47-Ball Ton Under The Scorching Sun Against His Former Franchise Punjab

Delhi Capitals opening batter KL Rahul has smacked a sensational century, his first of the season, against his former franchise Punjab Kings in match number 35 of the 2026 Indian Premier League under the scorching sun at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The National capital outfit needed their most experienced batter to fire on all cylinders and that has happened today. KL Rahul brought up his full-century off just 47 balls to get the Delhi Capitals off to a perfect start.
The Capitals know that they need to post a total, at least in the region of 230-240 against this daunting and in form Punjab batting line-up.
Punjab has previously chased down targets of 210 and 220 against the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
More to follow..