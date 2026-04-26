DC Vs PBKS, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 35

Summary of this article
PBKS made light meal of DC's highest-ever total of 264/2
KL Rahul hammered 152 off 67 balls in Delhi
Punjab's victory meant they are still undefeated in the IPL 2026 so far
Delhi Capitals hammered 264/2 in 20 overs majorly thanks to KL Rahul's 152 not out in 67 balls but the crucial knock went in vain as Punjab Kings won and pulled off the most successful run chase in Indian Premier League history on Saturday.
PBKS chased down the target in 18.5 overs with Prabhsimran Singh leading the chase with 76 off 26 balls, including five sixes and nine fours.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer also bludgeoned 71 not out in 36 deliveries, with seven sixes, as Punjab surpassed its own record for the previous highest successful run chase when it made 262-2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. Priyansh Arya chipped in with 43 off 17 balls, including five sixes.
Earlier, opener KL Rahul notched the highest IPL score by an Indian batter, going past Abhishek Sharma’s 141 for Sunrisers Hyderabad — also against Punjab — in 2025.
KL Rahul Adjudged Man Of The Match
Batter KL Rahul's fantastic knock of 152 earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. The India batter hammered a record 152 not out in 67 balls as DC posted 264-2. Rahul smashed nine sixes and 16 fours in his sixth IPL century as he found able company in Nitish Rana who hit 91 off 44 balls as DC registered its highest ever total in IPL.
Who won the IPL 2026 match between DC and PBKS?
Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their IPL 2026 encounter on Saturday.
What happened during the DC vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match?
During the match, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was taken off the ground in an ambulance after he nastily banged his head into the ground while attempting a catch. He was rushed to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for medical examination. His situation was later termed to be as 'stable'.