RR Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 43

DC chased down a massive 226-run target against RR in Jaipur and KL Rahul was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant 70 off 40 balls. He forged a blazing 110 run opening stand with Pathum Nissanka (62) to give his team a fiery start

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RR Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, Friday,May, 1, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC beat RR by 6 wickets to register their fourth win of the season

  • DC chased down their highest-ever target of IPL history against RR in Jaipur

  • KL Rahul was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his head-turning knock of 70 off 40 balls

Delhi Capitals (DC) successfully chased down their highest target in Indian Premier League history with 7 wickets in hand against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 2.

After being put in to bat first, RR posted a massive 225/6 on board, but DC chased down the target without much fuss and five balls to spare.

After skittling for just 75 runs in their last match against RCB at home, DC were low in confidence with their batting not performing up to expectations, and under such pressure when they were put to chase a daunting 226-run target, nobody expected much from them, but DC batters gave a positive surprise to their fans.

KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka (62) got their team off to a blazing start, forging an 110-run partnership in just 9.3 overs for the first wicket. Both the batters smashed blistering half-centuries to provide a solid base for the chase with their fiery knock, and the remaining batters capitalised on the opening stand to carry out a comfortable chase at the end.

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Nitish Rana played a quick-fire cameo of 33 off 17 balls and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) and Tristan Stubbs (18*) performed the finishing job well to get them over the line.

Riyan Parag Redeemed Himself Amid Smoking Row

Earlier, in the first, RR got off to a poor start as they lost their flamboyant openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) cheaply. However, amid testing circumstances, RR's skipper Riyan Parag broke the shackles of poor form amid vaping controversy in the background with a sensational 90-run knock off 50 deliveries.

The stylish batter smacked eight fours and five sixes during his innings and stitched a brilliant 102-run partnership with wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel. Towards the end, Proteas hard-hitter, Donovan Ferreira, unleashed himself on the DC and took RR to a whopping 225 runs on the back of a fiery 47 not out off just 14 balls.

KL Rahul - Player Of The Match

DC's chic opening batter, KL Rahul, was announced the 'Player of the Match' for his mesmerising knock of 75 off 40 balls. The 34-year-old Indian batter hit six fours and five elegant sixes during his innings and played a vital role in getting DC their fourth win of the season.

Rahul and Pathum Nissanka got Delhi off to a much-needed opening stand of 110 runs, which proved to be the backbone of their highest-ever chase in IPL.

With this, the Delhi Capitals have now moved to the 6th spot in the standings with 8 points from 4 wins in nine matches.

Q

Who was the 'Player of the Match' in RR vs DC match?

A

KL Rahul was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his 70 off 40 balls in the match between DC and RR.

Q

What is the current standings of RR and DC after the match?

A

After winning the match DC moved to the sixth spot, while RR are placed at the 4th spot.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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