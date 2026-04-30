Riyan Parag Smoking Row: Controversy Intensifies As 'Mothers Against Vaping' Group Seek Formal Probe Against RR Skipper

"Union Health Ministry has also clarified that possession of e-cigarettes in any form or quantity is a violation of the law. The law clearly specifies that violation can attract imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000, or both, while contravention of the wider prohibition can attract imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both, with higher punishment for repeat offences," the group said in its statement.