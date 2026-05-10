RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Raipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
RCB take on MI in today's IPL 2026 match in Raipur
The defending champs will look to steady ship after stumbling in recent matches
Raipur weather and rain update mentioned
Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to end their two-match losing streak as they look to rediscover their batting form when they take on a beleaguered Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. The defending champions are aiming to steady their campaign after a strong start.
RCB started the season with four wins from five matches but have tailed off since, losing three from their last five games. They remain third in the IPL 2026 points table with 12 points from 10 matches, but it's finely poised given the likes of RR and GT also in the mix.
As for Mumbai Indians, they managed to beat LSG thanks to a timely return of Rohit Sharma but Suryakumar Yadav's absence and Hardik Pandya's doubtful return remains a challenge for MI if they are to beat RCB in Raipur tonight.
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Raipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Raipur is currently facing rain but as per AccuWeather, there is 6% chance of cloud cover over the city. Humidity will be at 38%. Temperatures will be varying from 38 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.
RCB Vs MI Head-To-Head
Matches played: 35
RCB won: 16
MI won: 19
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads
RCB: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jordan Cox, Tim David, Jacob Duffy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rasikh Salam Dar, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.