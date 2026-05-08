RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play For Mumbai Indians Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Raipur?

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has rejoined the squad in Raipur after missing the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a minor back spasm
Pandya is expected to train ahead of MI’s crucial IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday
MI are ninth on the table with six points from 10 matches, while RCB sit third with 12 points and remain firmly in the playoff race
Mumbai Indians have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with skipper Hardik Pandya rejoining the squad in Raipur on Thursday.
Pandya had missed Mumbai’s previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants after suffering a back spasm earlier this week. The all-rounder was advised rest as a precautionary measure, with the injury understood to be minor.
Mumbai Indians confirmed Pandya’s arrival through a post on X, captioned: “Checked-in Raipur,” alongside a photo of the captain.
The five-time champions are currently preparing for their next encounter against RCB at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
A training session is scheduled at the venue, and Pandya is expected to take part in the nets on Friday.
Mumbai’s campaign remains on the brink after a disappointing season so far. They are placed ninth on the IPL 2026 points table with just three wins from 10 matches and a net run rate of -0.649. With only six points in hand, MI now need to win all their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
RCB are sitting comfortably in third place with 12 points from 10 games. Another victory would further strengthen their push toward the playoffs, while Hardik Pandya captaincy analysis will also remain under the spotlight as Mumbai Indians fight to stay alive in the playoff race.