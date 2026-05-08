RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play For Mumbai Indians Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Raipur?

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has rejoined the squad in Raipur ahead of Sunday’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after recovering from a minor back spasm. MI are ninth on the table, while RCB sit third

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya IPL
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play For Mumbai Indians Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Raipur? | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has rejoined the squad in Raipur after missing the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a minor back spasm

  • Pandya is expected to train ahead of MI’s crucial IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday

  • MI are ninth on the table with six points from 10 matches, while RCB sit third with 12 points and remain firmly in the playoff race

Mumbai Indians have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with skipper Hardik Pandya rejoining the squad in Raipur on Thursday.

Pandya had missed Mumbai’s previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants after suffering a back spasm earlier this week. The all-rounder was advised rest as a precautionary measure, with the injury understood to be minor.

Mumbai Indians confirmed Pandya’s arrival through a post on X, captioned: “Checked-in Raipur,” alongside a photo of the captain.

The five-time champions are currently preparing for their next encounter against RCB at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

A training session is scheduled at the venue, and Pandya is expected to take part in the nets on Friday.

Mumbai’s campaign remains on the brink after a disappointing season so far. They are placed ninth on the IPL 2026 points table with just three wins from 10 matches and a net run rate of -0.649. With only six points in hand, MI now need to win all their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya is set to play against RCB in Raipur. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Will Join Mumbai Camp In Raipur Later, Likely To Play Against Bengaluru - Report
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya hasn't travelled with the team to Raipur for the fixture against RCB on May 10 - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Hardik Pandya: A Mumbai Promise Or An IPL Conundrum?
Tim David (right) and Hardik Pandya were fined for different offences in match 20 of Indian Premier League 2026. - IPL
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Tim David Fined For Flouting Ball Rule Twice; Hardik Pandya Penalised For Slow Over-Rate
Related Content

RCB are sitting comfortably in third place with 12 points from 10 games. Another victory would further strengthen their push toward the playoffs, while Hardik Pandya captaincy analysis will also remain under the spotlight as Mumbai Indians fight to stay alive in the playoff race.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

  2. IPL 2026: How VIP Culture Led To The Shift Of Final From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

  3. LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Turns Up The Heat With Blazing 49-Ball Ton In Lucknow

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit Signals Presence Of Unauthorized Personnel In Dugout - Report

  5. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  4. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  4. In Pics: Johannesburg Water Crisis Turns Severe

  5. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  3. BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shanto Rips Into Afridi With Back-To-Back Boundaries | BAN 87/2 (24.1)

  4. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  5. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  6. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  7. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  8. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority