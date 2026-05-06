RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Will Join Mumbai Camp In Raipur Later, Likely To Play Against Bengaluru - Report

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the last match LSG due to back spasms will join MI camp later and is most likely to play against Bengaluru on May 10

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Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya is set to play against RCB in Raipur. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya to join the MI squad in Raipur in a separate batch

  • Pandya is likely to play in the must-win match against RCB

  • Hardik Pandya missed the last match against LSG due to back spasms

Skipper Hardik Pandya on Wednesday was not a part of a large first batch of Mumbai Indians players and support staff who travelled to Raipur but is expected to be fit for the next Indian Premier League game against RCB slated on Sunday.

With a five-day gap between their last game on May 4 against Lucknow Super Giants and their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10, the Mumbai Indians players and staff will make their way to Raipur in separate batches.

Hardik Pandya missed MI’s last game on Monday against LSG due to a back spasm.

However, his niggle is said to be a minor one and a team source said he was advised rest for the game against LSG. However he will be leading the team in their must-win encounter against the Rajat Patidar led side.

There are logistical reasons as well with only a few flight options being there between Mumbai and Raipur. The batch which travelled on Wednesday will not be training in Raipur on Thursday.

With seven defeats and three victories, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table and need to win each of their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

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It also remains to be seen how Pandya, who has missed two games due to health-related issues in this edition of IPL, pulls up for the must-win clash against defending champions RCB at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

While Suryakumar Yadav had stepped in to lead in Pandya's absence, opener Ryan Rickelton said after the game against LSG that he did not have much information on the matter.

"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. I'm unaware of the extent of it or how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

Q

Will Hardik Pandya play against RCB in Raipur?

A

Yes, Hardik Pandya is most likely to play for MI against RCB in Raipur on May 10.

Q

Where will the match be played between RCB and MI?

A

The match between RCB and MI will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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