IPL 2026: Why Hardik Pandya Didn’t Play Against RCB? MI Coach Gives Major Update

Hardik Pandya missed MI’s crucial clash against RCB due to a back injury as Mumbai Indians were officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race

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IPL 2026: Why Hardik Pandya Didn’t Play Against RCB? MI Coach Gives Major Update
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya hasn't travelled with the team to Raipur for the fixture against RCB on May 10 | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians were knocked out after losing to RCB by two wickets in Raipur

  • Hardik Pandya missed the match due to an ongoing back issue

  • MI have lost eight of their 11 matches in IPL 2026 so far

Mumbai Indians’ disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign officially came crashing down after their narrow two-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday. The five-time champions, who began the season with massive expectations after retaining a star-studded core, became only the second team after Lucknow Super Giants to be eliminated from the playoff race.

The absence of captain Hardik Pandya only added to MI’s troubles. The all-rounder missed his third game of the season due to a lingering back issue, forcing Suryakumar Yadav to continue leading the side. Despite posting a competitive 166 on a tricky surface, Mumbai failed to defend the total as Krunal Pandya’s counterattacking knock sealed a last-ball thriller for RCB.

Mahela Jayawardene reveals extent of Hardik Pandya injury concern

After the defeat, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted that Hardik had been struggling physically for several days and was not fit enough to take the field. The franchise management eventually decided against risking their skipper in a must-win fixture.

Jayawardene said, "Yeah. Hardik had a back issue which we were trying to rectify, but it hasn't settled in yet. So the medical guys were working on him. He couldn't train the last few days, so we didn't want to take a risk without knowing exactly. So we'll see. It's on a day-to-day basis. See how he feels. And then we'll make a decision on that."

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The MI coach also pointed toward injuries and constant disruptions as one of the biggest reasons behind the franchise’s underwhelming season. Rohit Sharma missed several games earlier because of a hamstring issue, while Mitchell Santner and a few others also dealt with fitness concerns during the campaign.

Also Check: The Other Pandya - An IPL Match-Winner Par Excellence

Hardik himself endured one of his toughest IPL seasons statistically. In eight matches, the MI skipper managed only 146 runs and picked up four wickets, a sharp drop from the impact he usually provides as a premier all-rounder. His struggles with both form and fitness became symbolic of Mumbai’s chaotic campaign.

Social media buzz adds fresh drama around Hardik Pandya

Amid MI’s elimination, another storyline grabbed fans’ attention online. As per reports, several users noticed that Hardik Pandya had briefly unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram before following the franchise again shortly afterward. The development triggered heavy speculation across social media platforms, with fans questioning whether tensions existed between the captain and the management.

However, no official statement has been made by either Hardik or the franchise regarding the incident. For now, Mumbai Indians will try to salvage pride in their remaining matches against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals as questions continue to grow around the team’s future direction after another disappointing IPL season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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