RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

Summary of this article
Hardik Pandya didn't travel with MI for the next clash against RCB
Panyda missed MI's last match against LSG due to back spasms
MI will play their next match against RCB in Raipur on May 10
The Mumbai Indians are having an underwhelming season so far, as they are languishing in 9th spot with six points from only three wins in ten matches.
The dismal performance by the team led to speculations of a lack of team spirit within the unit. On top of that, Hardik Pandya missing the last match against LSG, which MI won comfortably by 6 wickets, only added fuel to the chatter surrounding the Mumbai franchise.
Suryakumar Yadav took MI's reins in the last match as Hardik Pandya officially sat out of the match due to back spasms. MI played to their potential in the match as they beat LSG comprehensively with a ball to spare.
MI will play an away fixture against RCB for which the team travelled to Raipur on Wednesday (May 6). Surprisingly, according to a report by Cricbuzz, Hardik Pandya wasn't spotted with the team during their departure, which has raised serious questions over Pandya's availability for the match against Bengaluru on May 10.
MI's Official Stance On Hardik Pandya's Absence
Since Hardik Pandya rejoined the MI franchise in 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma as skipper, there were indirect hints by top MI players of being hurt by that decision. Since then, despite having a solid squad, MI's performance has been abysmal in two of the three seasons played since then (including the current one), raising serious doubts over the team's acceptance of Hardik Pandya's captaincy.
"Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm, hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today's game," the franchise said in a statement.
While it was stated in an official statement by the franchise that Pandya's absence is because of a back spasm, there are doubts among fans as they feel that there's much more brewing inside the MI camp that meets the eye.
Hardik Pandya has been out of form in this year's IPL, which reflects in his team's performances too. Pandya has scored only 146 runs in 8 matches, while picking only 4 wickets. His captaincy record amid three season is also a concern with 14 wins and 23 losses in 37 games, registering a win percentage of 37.83%.