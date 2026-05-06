RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

Hardik Pandya, who missed MI's last match against LSG due to back spasms was not seen travelling with the teams for the next high-voltage clash against RCB

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya hasn't travelled with the team to Raipur for the fixture against RCB on May 10 | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya didn't travel with MI for the next clash against RCB

  • Panyda missed MI's last match against LSG due to back spasms

  • MI will play their next match against RCB in Raipur on May 10

The Mumbai Indians are having an underwhelming season so far, as they are languishing in 9th spot with six points from only three wins in ten matches.

The dismal performance by the team led to speculations of a lack of team spirit within the unit. On top of that, Hardik Pandya missing the last match against LSG, which MI won comfortably by 6 wickets, only added fuel to the chatter surrounding the Mumbai franchise.

Suryakumar Yadav took MI's reins in the last match as Hardik Pandya officially sat out of the match due to back spasms. MI played to their potential in the match as they beat LSG comprehensively with a ball to spare.

MI will play an away fixture against RCB for which the team travelled to Raipur on Wednesday (May 6). Surprisingly, according to a report by Cricbuzz, Hardik Pandya wasn't spotted with the team during their departure, which has raised serious questions over Pandya's availability for the match against Bengaluru on May 10.

MI's Official Stance On Hardik Pandya's Absence

Since Hardik Pandya rejoined the MI franchise in 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma as skipper, there were indirect hints by top MI players of being hurt by that decision. Since then, despite having a solid squad, MI's performance has been abysmal in two of the three seasons played since then (including the current one), raising serious doubts over the team's acceptance of Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

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Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai. - AP Photo
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Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai. - AP Photo
MI Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants
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Amidst all these speculations, Hardik Pandya suddenly missed the LSG match after a run of losses.

"Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm, hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today's game," the franchise said in a statement.

While it was stated in an official statement by the franchise that Pandya's absence is because of a back spasm, there are doubts among fans as they feel that there's much more brewing inside the MI camp that meets the eye.

Hardik Pandya has been out of form in this year's IPL, which reflects in his team's performances too. Pandya has scored only 146 runs in 8 matches, while picking only 4 wickets. His captaincy record amid three season is also a concern with 14 wins and 23 losses in 37 games, registering a win percentage of 37.83%.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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