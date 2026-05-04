MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Hardik Pandya Playing Today's Indian Premier League 2026 Match?

Mumbai Indians have endured a difficult 2026 IPL campaign, managing only two wins in their first nine matches. Captain Hardik Pandya has faced intense scrutiny throughout this challenging season, struggling to find rhythm with both bat and ball

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Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026

  • They have won only two matches in their last nine outings

  • Check if Hardik Pandya is playing in the MI vs LSG match below

The Wankhede Stadium hosts a crucial clash today, May 4, Monday, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 47 of IPL 2026. In what can only be described as a battle of struggling sides, both teams are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, desperate for a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

For Mumbai Indians, this match feels like a final stand. After a disastrous run that has seen them lose seven of their last eight games, a defeat tonight would effectively end their journey in the tournament. The team has lacked their usual consistency, hampered by injuries to key players and an inability to find rhythm as a unit.

Their campaign has been a shadow of their championship pedigree, with only two wins to show from nine outings, the side currently sits in ninth place with a dismal net run rate of -0.803.

A major point of concern has been the form of skipper Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has endured a challenging campaign, managing only 146 runs in eight appearances. His impact with the ball has been similarly underwhelming, claiming just four wickets at a high average.

Pandya has faced scrutiny for his tactical approach and inability to lead from the front during critical moments, with critics noting his hesitation to use himself at pivotal junctures of the game

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Is Hardik Pandya Playing In The MI Vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?

In a significant pre-match development at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of tonight’s clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The all-rounder, who has faced immense pressure during a lean season, is reportedly unwell and has been sidelined as a precautionary measure to ensure a full recovery.

Stepping into the leadership role in Pandya’s absence is Suryakumar Yadav, who represented Mumbai Indians at the toss. This leadership change coincides with a major boost for the franchise, as the experienced Rohit Sharma has returned to the playing XI following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

With the team desperate to reverse their fortunes, Suryakumar will look to rally the side under the home crowd's support.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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