MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Suryakumar-Led Mumbai Bowling First; Rohit Returns From Injury

IPL 2026, MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have four points apiece and their playoff qualification hopes are hanging by a thread. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Indian Premier League match

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Bhuvan Gupta
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MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium
Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 47th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 4). It is a battle of the laggards as the bottom two teams collide to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. With four points apiece, each game is a do-or-die one for Mumbai as well as Lucknow, and whoever loses tonight would virtually be knocked out of contention. For the hosts, Rohit Sharma took a fitness test on match eve and could finally return from a hamstring injury layoff. LSG, meanwhile, have Josh Inglis available and could include him in the playing XI for the first time in the season. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
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MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Big news coming in from Wankhede. Firstly, Hardik Pandya is unwell and Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in his absence. Secondly, Rohit Sharma is finally back from his hamstring injury layoff. Further, Josh Inglis makes his debut for the Super Giants.

As for the toss, Suryakumar wins it and elects to bowl first.

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Google, Mumbai Indians have a 59% chance of winning tonight's fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, who stand a 41% of winning. However, MI have not had the best of head-to-head record against LSG, registering only two wins in the six matches played against them.

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather In Mumbai Today 

Weather conditions in Mumbai are expected to remain warm and humid during the evening match. Temperatures are likely to hover around 30-32°C, with humidity levels remaining high. As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Mumbai tonight, but fans can expect a 58% humidity level at the stadium.

For more, read our story: MI Vs LSG Hourly Weather

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Date: 4 May 2026 (Monday)

  • Time: 7:30PM (IST)

  • Captains: Hardik Pandya (MI), Rishabh Pant (LSG)

  • On-field umpires: Sam Nogajski, Ajitesh Argal

  • 3rd Umpire: Virender Sharma

  • Current Standings: MI (9th), LSG (10th)

ALSO READ: MI Vs LSG Match Facts

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. The MI vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!

Good evening everyone. We are building up to the start of the bottom-of-table clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Watch this space for the pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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