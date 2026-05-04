MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Suryakumar-Led Mumbai Bowling First; Rohit Returns From Injury

MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Big news coming in from Wankhede. Firstly, Hardik Pandya is unwell and Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in his absence. Secondly, Rohit Sharma is finally back from his hamstring injury layoff. Further, Josh Inglis makes his debut for the Super Giants.
As for the toss, Suryakumar wins it and elects to bowl first.
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Google, Mumbai Indians have a 59% chance of winning tonight's fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, who stand a 41% of winning. However, MI have not had the best of head-to-head record against LSG, registering only two wins in the six matches played against them.
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather In Mumbai Today
Weather conditions in Mumbai are expected to remain warm and humid during the evening match. Temperatures are likely to hover around 30-32°C, with humidity levels remaining high. As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Mumbai tonight, but fans can expect a 58% humidity level at the stadium.
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. The MI vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!
Good evening everyone. We are building up to the start of the bottom-of-table clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Watch this space for the pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates.