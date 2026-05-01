Thailand Vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Vitidsarn Meets Antonsen In Opening Match

Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in action. Photo: File

Thailand Vs Denmark Live, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-final tie between Thailand and Denmark on Court 1 of Forum Horsens in Denmark on Friday (May 1). Men's singles stars Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Anders Antonsen collide in what should be a blockbuster opening match of this encounter, which will decide who joins India and China in the semis. Follow the live score and updates from the THA vs DEN badminton clash.

LIVE UPDATES

1 May 2026, 08:21:42 pm IST Thailand Vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming The tie starts at 9:30pm IST with the men's singles match between Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Anders Antonsen. The Thailand vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-final clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network Tv channels in India.