France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Popov Takes On Naraoka In Opening Match

France's doubles pairing of Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi speaking after reaching the Thomas Cup quarter-finals. Photo: BWF video screengrab

France Vs Japan Live, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-final tie between France and Japan on Court 2 of Forum Horsens in Denmark on Friday (May 1). Men's singles stars Christo Popov and Kodai Naraoka lock horns in what should be a cracking opening match of this encounter, which will decide who joins India and China in the semis. Follow the live score and updates from the FRA vs JPN badminton clash.

LIVE UPDATES

1 May 2026, 09:02:22 pm IST France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: India Await In Semis The winner of this quarter-final will book a meeting with India in the semis. The Indian team has already confirmed a medal by blanking Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the quarters earlier.

1 May 2026, 08:34:46 pm IST France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming The tie starts at 9:30pm IST with the men's singles match between Christo Popov and Kodai Naraoka. The France vs Japan, Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-final clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network Tv channels in India.