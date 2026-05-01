France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Popov Takes On Naraoka In Opening Match

France Vs Japan Live Updates, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: The winner of the tie will join India and China in the semis. Follow the live score and updates from the FRA vs JPN clash in Horsens, Denmark

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Bhuvan Gupta
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France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
France's doubles pairing of Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi speaking after reaching the Thomas Cup quarter-finals. Photo: BWF video screengrab
France Vs Japan Live, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-final tie between France and Japan on Court 2 of Forum Horsens in Denmark on Friday (May 1). Men's singles stars Christo Popov and Kodai Naraoka lock horns in what should be a cracking opening match of this encounter, which will decide who joins India and China in the semis. Follow the live score and updates from the FRA vs JPN badminton clash.
LIVE UPDATES

France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: India Await In Semis

The winner of this quarter-final will book a meeting with India in the semis. The Indian team has already confirmed a medal by blanking Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the quarters earlier.

France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming

The tie starts at 9:30pm IST with the men's singles match between Christo Popov and Kodai Naraoka. The France vs Japan, Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-final clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network Tv channels in India.

France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Good Evening!

Hi, badminton lovers! Stay with us as we build up to the start of the Thomas Cup quarter-final tie between France and Japan in Horsens, Denmark.

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