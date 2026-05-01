France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Popov Takes On Naraoka In Opening Match

France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: India Await In Semis
The winner of this quarter-final will book a meeting with India in the semis. The Indian team has already confirmed a medal by blanking Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the quarters earlier.
France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming
The tie starts at 9:30pm IST with the men's singles match between Christo Popov and Kodai Naraoka. The France vs Japan, Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-final clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network Tv channels in India.
France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Good Evening!
Hi, badminton lovers! Stay with us as we build up to the start of the Thomas Cup quarter-final tie between France and Japan in Horsens, Denmark.