IND Vs TPE LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty Eye Victory In Quarter-Final Clash

The Indian contingent at the Thomas Cup 2026 matches in Horsens, Denmark. X/badmintonphoto

Hello and welcome to the quarter-final clash at the Thomas Cup 2026 as the Indian men’s badminton team take on Chinese Taipei in Horsens, Denmark, on Friday. Lakshya Sen and co. finishes as runners-up in Group A, behind defending champions the People’s Republic of China and will take on Group C winners Chinese Taipei. If India beat Chinese Taipei, they will meet the winner of the match between France and Japan in the semi-finals. Check out the play-by-play updates of the IND vs TPE Men's quarter-final match on May 1, 2026 at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, right here

LIVE UPDATES

1 May 2026, 11:41:27 am IST India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Squad Indian men’s team for Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

1 May 2026, 11:14:27 am IST India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.