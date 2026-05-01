IND Vs TPE LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty Eye Victory In Quarter-Final Clash

India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Check out the play-by-play updates of the IND vs TPE Men's quarter-final match on May 1, 2026 at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, right here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Thomas Cup 2026
The Indian contingent at the Thomas Cup 2026 matches in Horsens, Denmark. X/badmintonphoto
Hello and welcome to the quarter-final clash at the Thomas Cup 2026 as the Indian men’s badminton team take on Chinese Taipei in Horsens, Denmark, on Friday. Lakshya Sen and co. finishes as runners-up in Group A, behind defending champions the People’s Republic of China and will take on Group C winners Chinese Taipei. If India beat Chinese Taipei, they will meet the winner of the match between France and Japan in the semi-finals. Check out the play-by-play updates of the IND vs TPE Men's quarter-final match on May 1, 2026 at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Squad

Indian men’s team for Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.

India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: QF Draw

  • China vs Malaysia

  • Thailand vs Denmark

  • France vs Japan

  • India vs Chinese Taipei

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