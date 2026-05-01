China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi Leads CHN Charge Vs MAS

China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Check out the play-by-play updates of the CHN vs MAS Men's quarter-final match on May 1, 2026 at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark, right here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Published at:
China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Updates
China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: China’s Shi Yu Qi will face Screengrab
China vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CHN vs MAS men’s quarter-final clash on May 1, 2026 at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark. Malaysia face a daunting task against defending champions China, a side stacked with elite singles and doubles depth despite uncertainty around Shi Yuqi’s fitness. While Malaysia’s strength lies in their doubles, their singles unit, featuring Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh, and in-form Lee Zii Jia, will need to step up against a formidable Chinese lineup led by Li Shifeng and Weng Hongyang. Lee Zii Jia could be Malaysia’s best shot at a crucial singles point, but the tie may ultimately hinge on whether Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and the second doubles pair can deliver under pressure. Stay tuned as Malaysia look to challenge the mighty Chinese wall for a semi-final spot.
LIVE UPDATES

China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello!

Good afternoon, we’re back with another live blog, it’s China vs Malaysia. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Dipendra Singh Airee Century Takes NEP To 289/7 (50)

  2. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  3. IPL Dispatch: Kagiso Rabada Wins Latest Bout With Virat Kohli; Riyan Parag Punished Amid Vaping Row

  4. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder, Shubman Gill Guide Gujarat Titans To Second Consecutive Win

  5. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s Amazing Effort to Dismiss Rajat Patidar Stirs Controversy - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen To Take On Chou Tien Chen In Quarter-Final Clash

  4. China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi Leads CHN Charge Vs MAS

  5. India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Lakshya And Co Look To Stay On Course For Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 30, 2026

  2. Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJP's Goal In Bengal?

  3. Tracing Pandav Kumar’s Murder: A Ground Report from Uttam Nagar

  4. Akasa Air Pilot Dies Of Heart Attack During Training In Bengaluru

  5. Meme As Method: Sexualisation, Erosion Of Constitutional Discourse In Digital Politics

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

  2. Pentagon Reveals US-Iran War Has Cost $25 Billion As Petrol Prices Surge

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign

  2. Mamata Visits Bhabanipur Strong Room, Warns Against Counting Irregularities

  3. From Death Sentence To Legal Practice: Perarivalan’s Journey Through Justice

  4. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  5. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  6. Maharashtra Day Celebrated Across State

  7. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Dipendra Singh Airee Century Takes NEP To 289/7 (50)

  8. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?