China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi Leads CHN Charge Vs MAS

China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: China’s Shi Yu Qi will face Screengrab

China vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of CHN vs MAS men’s quarter-final clash on May 1, 2026 at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark. Malaysia face a daunting task against defending champions China, a side stacked with elite singles and doubles depth despite uncertainty around Shi Yuqi’s fitness. While Malaysia’s strength lies in their doubles, their singles unit, featuring Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh, and in-form Lee Zii Jia, will need to step up against a formidable Chinese lineup led by Li Shifeng and Weng Hongyang. Lee Zii Jia could be Malaysia’s best shot at a crucial singles point, but the tie may ultimately hinge on whether Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and the second doubles pair can deliver under pressure. Stay tuned as Malaysia look to challenge the mighty Chinese wall for a semi-final spot.

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