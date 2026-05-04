MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today At Wankhede Stadium?

Rohit Sharma was not named in the playing XI, but will be inducted as an impact substitute when Mumbai Indians bat in the second innings. The former India skipper had been recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained on April 12

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MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today At Wankhede Stadium?
Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai. Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

  • No Hardik Pandya for MI; Rohit Sharma makes comeback from hamstring injury

  • Josh Inglis makes debut for Super Giants

Wankhede Stadium erupted in huge cheers as Mumbai Indians' (MI) stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced that Rohit Sharma was fit again to play match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (May 4).

ALSO READ: MI Vs LSG Live Score

Rohit was not named in the playing XI, but will be inducted as an impact substitute when Mumbai bat in the second innings. The former India skipper had been recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained while playing an IPL 2026 match versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

Although he had been training for several days, the team management decided to rest Rohit for a few games until he was match-fit for competitive action.

Meanwhile, with Hardik Pandya unwell, Suryakumar walked out for the coin toss for MI in his absence. Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Apart from Rohit's addition, Corbin Bosch came in place of Trent Boult for Mumbai. As for LSG, Josh Inglis made his debut and Akshat Raghuwanshi replaced Mukul Choudhary.

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

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Rohit Sharma, centre, along with support staff during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai. - PTI/Kunal Patil
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Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI Impact subs list: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

LSG Impact subs list: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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