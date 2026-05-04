MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today At Wankhede Stadium?

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants
No Hardik Pandya for MI; Rohit Sharma makes comeback from hamstring injury
Josh Inglis makes debut for Super Giants
Wankhede Stadium erupted in huge cheers as Mumbai Indians' (MI) stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced that Rohit Sharma was fit again to play match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (May 4).
Rohit was not named in the playing XI, but will be inducted as an impact substitute when Mumbai bat in the second innings. The former India skipper had been recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained while playing an IPL 2026 match versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.
Although he had been training for several days, the team management decided to rest Rohit for a few games until he was match-fit for competitive action.
Meanwhile, with Hardik Pandya unwell, Suryakumar walked out for the coin toss for MI in his absence. Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Apart from Rohit's addition, Corbin Bosch came in place of Trent Boult for Mumbai. As for LSG, Josh Inglis made his debut and Akshat Raghuwanshi replaced Mukul Choudhary.
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
MI Impact subs list: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult
LSG Impact subs list: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad