MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mumbai's Chase Derails As Rohit Sharma Retires Hurt After A Brisk Start

Summary of this article
MI was going well at 57/0 in 5.3 overs when Rohit got retired hurt
Rohit Sharma was batting at 19 off 13 balls when he walked off the field
MI need to chase 241 runs in 20 overs to win the match
Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton gave the Mumbai Indians a fiery start, scoring 57 runs in just 5.2 overs, while chasing a mammoth 241-run target at the Wankhede Stadium.
However, unfortunately, after the second ball of the sixth over, Rohit suffered an issue in his hamstring and called the physio on the ground, who tapped his right hamstring heavily to provide temporary respite to the MI opener.
While Rohit Sharma tried to carry on, he could not, and after the delivery, one of the players decided to leave the field. It turned out to be a big blow for the hosts, who were going strongly until then, as the break interrupted the flow of runs, and one of their dangerous batters got retired hurt.
Rohit Sharma was batting at 19 off 13 balls, including two boundaries and one six, when he left the field in pain.
RCB Post A Mammoth 240 Runs In Mumbai
After being sent in to bat first on a placid Wankhede wicket, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli forged a brilliant 120-run opening stand in just 10.5 overs. Phil Salt blasted 78 runs off just 36 balls with six fours and an equal number of sixes and was well-complemented by Virat Kohli, who brought out his half-century in 37 balls.
Rajat Patidar carried on the onslaught with his 53 off just 20 balls, and Tim David gave the late innings impetus with an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls to take RCB to a staggering 240/4 in 20 overs.
Why did Rohit Sharma retired during the match?
Rohit Sharma retired at 19 off 13 balls due to hamstring injury.
How much score is MI chasing against RCB?
MI is chasing 241 runs in 20 overs against RCB.