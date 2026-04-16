IPL Dispatch: Virat Kohli Happy To Tide Over Ill Health; Guessing Game Continues Around Rohit Sharma

Summary of this article
After hamstring issue earlier, Rohit Sharma batted in nets on eve of Mumbai Indians' match
Rasikh Salam returned figures of 4/24 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Lucknow Super Giants
Rubel Hossain announced his retirement from international cricket
T20 is without doubt, a batter's delight and the Indian Premier League (IPL) usually strengthens that assertion with all the flat decks and 200-plus totals on offer. But in a welcome recent departure, bowlers are having a bigger say, which is reflected in the fact that the Player of the Match award in four out of the last five games has gone to a bowler.
On Wednesday (April 15, 2026), it was the turn of Josh Hazlewood, who returned to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) line-up in style with parsimonious figures of 1/20 in four overs. The Australian pacer bowled three overs in the powerplay with a scarcely believable analysis of 3-0-10-1 at Chepauk. It goes to show that line, length and a bit of game awareness can still make the difference in a format loaded in favour of the willow-wielders.
With that, here is a stroll through some of the key IPL 2026 talking points in the past 24 hours.
Injury Scare For Rishabh Pant
Apart from suffering their second straight defeat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were dealt a big blow on Wednesday with their captain Rishabh Pant injuring his left elbow after being hit by a Hazlewood delivery. Pant had to retire hurt after facing just three balls, in obvious discomfort from the hit.
He did return to bat briefly later, when his side was struggling at 118 for five after the dismissal of Ayush Badoni in the 16th over. But that stay also lasted just three balls, with Pant gone for a six-ball 1. He did not show up at the post-match interview with the broadcaster, presumably due to the injury which could be a cause for LSG concern.
Uncertainty Around Rohit Sharma's Availability
Whether or not Rohit Sharma will play match 24 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) remains uncertain, even as the senior batter took part in a light training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Rohit had retired hurt during Mumbai's face-off with RCB after feeling discomfort in his hamstring.
"The medical team and the coaching staff are assessing him and we will get to know," a team official said at the start of MI's training session on Wednesday. But later in the evening, Rohit turned up for practice, adding to the speculation over his availability. He had missed the team’s training session on Tuesday.
Photo Of The Day
While Hazlewood stifled LSG run-scoring with his accuracy, Rasikh Salam was the wrecker-in-chief with his timely breakthroughs. The 26-year-old from Kashmir's Kulgam district sent back opener Aiden Markram, the in-form Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni en route figures of 4/24.
Virat Kohli 'Not 100%' But Pleased With Intensity
After scoring a crucial 34-ball 49 that helped RCB chase down LSG's 147-run target in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli said he was satisfied with his intensity and approach despite not being at full fitness. "Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best,” Kohli said after the match.
The former India captain was seen training with his left knee heavily strapped ahead of the game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli hit six fours and a six to take his tally to 228 runs in the tournament at an average of 57, claiming the Orange Cap to boot.
Quote Of The Day
At 36 years old, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is supposed to be nearing the sunset of his professional career, but the seamer's body refuses to quit. The former India swing king snared wickets off back-to-back balls for the hosts, which included an inch-perfect yorker that left Mohammed Shami's stumps in a mess.
Speaking to the broadcaster in the mid-innings break, Bhuvneshwar came up with quite the quotable quote. Asked about his fitness for the IPL, the RCB pacer said: "I think I am ageing like a fine wine, that's all I can say," with a chuckle. He added, "The good thing is that I get a lot of time off once I go back from IPL. So that helps me to gain some strength, get some rest."
Elsewhere...
Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36-year-old Rubel had not played an international game since April 2021, with injuries reducing his participation in domestic cricket as well.
He took to Facebook to make the news public, sharing an emotional post. "The national team is my emotion, but there comes a time to say goodbye," Rubel wrote. The right-arm seamer ends his career with 36 Test wickets, 129 ODI dismissals and 28 scalps in T20Is.
Who won match 23 of IPL 2026?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won match 23 of IPL 2026, beating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Who won the Player of the Match award in the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match?
Josh Hazlewood won the Player of the Match award in the RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 match for his economical bowling figures of 1/20 in four overs.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 23 of IPL 2026?
Virat Kohli holds the Orange Cap after match 23 of IPL 2026 with 228 runs, while Prasidh Krishna holds the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.