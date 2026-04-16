IPL Dispatch: Virat Kohli Happy To Tide Over Ill Health; Guessing Game Continues Around Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli 'Not 100%' But Pleased With Intensity

After scoring a crucial 34-ball 49 that helped RCB chase down LSG's 147-run target in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli said he was satisfied with his intensity and approach despite not being at full fitness. "Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best,” Kohli said after the match.