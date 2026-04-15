MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play? Star Batter's Wankhede Stint Fuels Speculation

Rohit Sharma had retired hurt during Mumbai Indians' face-off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru after feeling discomfort in his hamstring. He had a light training session on the eve of the Punjab Kings encounter

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MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play? Star Batters Wankhede Stint Fuels Speculation
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, centre, during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians meet Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on April 16

  • Rohit Sharma's availability uncertain after hamstring strain

  • Former India skipper took part in a light training session on match eve

Rohit Sharma's availability for match 24 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) remains uncertain, even as the senior batter took part in a light training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (April 15).

Rohit had retired hurt during MI's batting innings in the sixth over after feeling discomfort in his hamstring during their home face-off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he left the field, with Mumbai going on to suffer their third consecutive loss of IPL 2026.

"The medical team and the coaching staff are assessing him and we will get to know," a team official said at the start of MI's training session on Wednesday. But later in the evening, Rohit turned up for practice and went through a light training session, adding to the speculation over his availability. He had missed the team’s training session on Tuesday.

Joined by two support staff members, Rohit ran gingerly from one end of the field to another before receiving additional strapping on his right leg, PTI reported. With that, Rohit was not only able to do light warm-ups but also run with relative ease, the report added.

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In between, he also had discussions with the support staff before going through some light jogging, including short-step drills. He, however, did not attempt any sprinting.

The 38-year-old then took on net bowlers and throwdown specialists. While batting, Rohit did not appear to be in any visible discomfort, even dancing down the track on one occasion to loft the ball with ease into the Dilip Vengsarkar Stand, the report further stated.

Rohit batted for less than 30 minutes in the nets before MI ended the training session.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Will Jacks was said to be “on his way” to join the Mumbai Indians squad, having missed all four of their matches so far this season and set to miss Thursday’s game as well. Jacks, along with New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, who has now played two games so far, had asked for an extended period of time before joining the squad in India.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

When will the MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 16).

Q

Will Rohit Sharma play in MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match?

A

Rohit Sharma's participation in the MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match is uncertain following a hamstring issue.

Q

Did Rohit Sharma bat in the nets on the eve of MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match?

A

Yes, Rohit Sharma did bat in the nets for 30 minutes on the eve of MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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