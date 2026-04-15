MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play? Star Batter's Wankhede Stint Fuels Speculation

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, centre, during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, centre, during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil