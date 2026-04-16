MI Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2026: Punjab To Bat First, Rohit Sharma Misses Out

MI Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma misses out due to hamstring injury as Punjab Kings opt to bat first against Mumbai Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
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MI Vs PBKS Toss Update
Rohit Sharma misses out against PBKS due to hamstring injury. AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS win toss, elect to bowl first

  • Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the match due to injury

  • Mitchell Santner also misses out for MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 16.

MI are tottering at the 9th spot in the points table with 2 points from one win in four matches, while PBKS are sitting comfortably at the third spot with 7 points from three wins in four matches.

MI have to figure out many things before the match, especially Bumrah's wicket-taking prowess, which has taken a hit in the tournament so far. Bumrah has been wicketless in the four matches played so far.

Though he has managed to contain the run-rate at crucial junctures of the match, yet MI would want him to take wickets as well, especially when they are looking a bit short on the bowling, with Boult looking just a reflection of his past self.

On the other hand, PBKS have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and would want to continue their winning run in Mumbai as well, which is Shreyas Iyer's home ground in domestic cricket.

Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to field first.

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MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 24 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The actions starts at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Q

Is Rohit Sharma playing today against PBKS?

A

No, Rohit Sharma misses out today due to hamstring injury.

Q

Who won the toss in MI vs PBKS match?

A

PBKS won the toss against MI and elected to bowl first.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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