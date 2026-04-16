MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling Mumbai Indians Eye Revival Against In-Form Punjab Kings

MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Despite Punjab's unbeaten run still in tact, Mumbai are being favoured to win this game with a 56% chance according to Google's predictor.
MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today?
Rohit Sharma missed MI's practice session on Tuesday but did a light one on Wednesday that added to the speculations over his availability against MI. However, a final decision hasn't been made yet on this regard and the picture regarding his participation in today's match will only be confirmed at the toss, when the team sheets will be exchanged.
MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Details, Start Time
The match 24 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The actions starts at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 24 of IPL 2026 between MI and PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.