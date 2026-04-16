MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling Mumbai Indians Eye Revival Against In-Form Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in match 24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 16, 2026. While Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless spell of four matches will be the biggest concern for MI, the dry run of Tilak Varma and the patchy form of Suryakumar Yadav will add to it. On the other hand, PBKS have been unbeaten so far in the tournament, but facing a strong MI team at their home will not be an easy nut to crack. They would want their opening combo to keep firing against an out-of-form MI bowling, whereas skipper Shreyas Iyer, who played his domestic cricket in Mumbai, would want to use his knowledge of the venue to his advantage and put on a great show in front of the crowd today.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Apr 2026, 06:40:13 pm IST MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction Despite Punjab's unbeaten run still in tact, Mumbai are being favoured to win this game with a 56% chance according to Google's predictor.

16 Apr 2026, 06:22:30 pm IST MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today? Rohit Sharma missed MI's practice session on Tuesday but did a light one on Wednesday that added to the speculations over his availability against MI. However, a final decision hasn't been made yet on this regard and the picture regarding his participation in today's match will only be confirmed at the toss, when the team sheets will be exchanged.

16 Apr 2026, 06:03:58 pm IST MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather There is no prediction of rain in MI vs PBKS match today at the Wankhede Stadium. BBC weather

16 Apr 2026, 05:47:48 pm IST MI Vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Details, Start Time The match 24 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India. The actions starts at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.