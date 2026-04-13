MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Injury Update With Fitness Doubt Emerging After Wankhede Clash

Summary of this article
RCB beat MI by 18 runs after posting 240/4
Rohit Sharma showed signs of hamstring discomfort during the game
Sherfane Rutherford says injury severity still unclear
Mumbai Indians’ defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned into a double setback as concerns emerged around Rohit Sharma’s fitness following the high-scoring clash at the Wankhede Stadium.
RCB posted a daunting 240/4 in their 20 overs, powered by Phil Salt’s 78 and Rajat Patidar’s 53, putting MI under immediate pressure in the chase.
Mumbai Indians responded with intent, finishing on 222/5, but the target proved just out of reach despite a strong batting effort. Contributions came from the middle order, but the required rate kept climbing, and RCB bowlers held their nerve in the death overs to seal an 18-run win. The game, however, also saw Rohit Sharma struggling physically during his time on the field.
The MI skipper looked uncomfortable, particularly while running, hinting at a possible hamstring issue. Although he initially continued, his movement suggested something was off, and he eventually had to step away, raising concerns within the camp.
With MI already searching for consistency this season, Rohit’s fitness could become a major talking point going forward.
His presence at the top is crucial, not just for stability but also for setting the tone in big chases like this one. Any extended absence could force Mumbai to rethink their combinations, especially with the tournament entering a crucial phase.
Sherfane Rutherford Shares Rohit Sharma Injury Update
After the match, MI's star batter Sherfane Rutherford addressed the situation but admitted there was no clear confirmation on the severity of the injury. He indicated that it appeared to be related to Rohit’s hamstring but stopped short of providing further details.
“I am not sure about it. It’s a bit of a hamstring. I am not sure; I was in the dugout, so I can’t really give much information on that," Rutherford told the press.
The uncertainty means Mumbai Indians’ medical team will closely monitor Rohit in the coming days before making a final call. With a packed IPL schedule ahead, managing player fitness becomes critical, especially for senior figures like Rohit.