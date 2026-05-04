MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Dazzling Hundred Upon Injury Comeback

Rohit Sharma got to his fifty off 27 balls, and looked set to convert it to three figures before holing out for a 44-ball 84. The 39-year-old, who missed four IPL 2026 matches due to his injury, smashed seven sixes and six fours along the way

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MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Dazzling Hundred Upon Injury Comeback
Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

  • Nicholas Pooran fifty helped LSG post 229-run target

  • Rohit Sharma smashed 44-ball 84 upon comeback from hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma made a rousing comeback from hamstring injury, cracking a 44-ball 84 in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (May 4).

ALSO READ: MI Vs LSG Live Score

Rohit got to his fifty off 27 balls, and looked set to convert it to three figures before holing out to Mohammed Shami at short fine leg off Manimaran Siddharth's bowling. The 39-year-old, who missed four IPL 2026 matches due to his injury, smashed seven sixes and six fours along the way.

The impact substitute brought the Wankhede Stadium to raptures with his trademark strokeplay. After a relatively sluggish start, Rohit ripped into Avesh Khan, dispatching the seamer for two sixes and as many fours in the final over of the powerplay. He then lofted Siddharth over long on to heighten the cheers.

The former India captain also got to his fifty with a six off Siddharth, hitting a similar maximum as in the left-arm spinner's previous over. The spinner eventually had the last laugh with Rohit's scalp, but it could be argued that the senior pro had done his job by then.

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Earlier, LSG rode on a whirlwind 21-ball 63 from Nicholas Pooran to survive a mid-innings slowdown and register a total of 228 for five. Pooran cashed in on poor line and lengths from MI bowlers to pepper the on-side with eight sixes and a four in his minute-a-mile knock, which gave LSG the impetus along with Mitchell Marsh’s 44 (25 balls; 4x4s, 3x6s) at the top.

While Jasprit Bumrah (0/45) remained wicketless and overstepped thrice, Corbin Bosch (2/20) applied the brakes on LSG’s charge in the middle-overs as they looked set for a total in excess of 240 at one stage.

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI Impact sub: Rohit Sharma

LSG Impact sub: Siddharth M

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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