Premier League Live Score, Final Day Goal Rush: Tottenham, West Ham In Relegation Battle; Guardiola Braces For Farewell
Premier League Final Day Goal Rush Live: Catch all the action from the 10 concurrent English Premier League games being played on Sunday, including Fulham vs Newcastle, Man United vs Brighton, West Ham vs Leeds United and Tottenham vs Everton
Tottenham's Richarlison, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Final Day Goal Rush: Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 38 games on Sunday (May 24). The English top-flight season concludes in whirlwind fashion with 10 concurrent matches. The major themes are Pep Guardiola's imminent departure from Man City, Spurs taking on Everton in a colossal fight for survival, and West Ham similarly hoping to avoid relegation as they face Leeds. Track the live football score and updates from the Sunday EPL games with us.
LIVE UPDATES
Premier League Live Score, Final Day Goal Rush: Hey All!
Good evening everyone. Premier League 2025-26 is set for a manic conclusion; sit back and watch this space as we take you through the the build-up, pre-game info and live updates from matchday 38!