Premier League Live Score, Final Day Goal Rush: Tottenham, West Ham In Relegation Battle; Guardiola Braces For Farewell

Tottenham's Richarlison, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Final Day Goal Rush: Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 38 games on Sunday (May 24). The English top-flight season concludes in whirlwind fashion with 10 concurrent matches. The major themes are Pep Guardiola's imminent departure from Man City, Spurs taking on Everton in a colossal fight for survival, and West Ham similarly hoping to avoid relegation as they face Leeds. Track the live football score and updates from the Sunday EPL games with us. LIVE UPDATES 24 May 2026, 07:09:06 pm IST Premier League Live Score, Final Day Goal Rush: Hey All! Good evening everyone. Premier League 2025-26 is set for a manic conclusion; sit back and watch this space as we take you through the the build-up, pre-game info and live updates from matchday 38!