In Photos: Inside A Ukranian Drone Regiment Amidst The Ongoing War

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This photo taken Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, shows a message to Russians written by Yevhen Karas, commander of Ukraine's 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid", on an FP-1 long-range attack drone during a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky