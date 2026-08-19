In Photos: Inside A Ukranian Drone Regiment Amidst The Ongoing War

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Drones have become a defining feature of modern warfare in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, playing a crucial role in surveillance, reconnaissance and combat operations. This photo gallery offers a glimpse into a Ukrainian drone regiment, capturing personnel preparing and operating unmanned systems as they carry out missions amid the ongoing war
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