In Photos: Inside A Ukranian Drone Regiment Amidst The Ongoing War

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Drones have become a defining feature of modern warfare in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, playing a crucial role in surveillance, reconnaissance and combat operations. This photo gallery offers a glimpse into a Ukrainian drone regiment, capturing personnel preparing and operating unmanned systems as they carry out missions amid the ongoing war

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Russia Ukraine war drones
A Ukrainian FP-1 long-range attack drone is launched by the 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid" on a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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Russia Ukraine Drone Attack
A Ukrainian FP-1 long-range attack drone is launched by the 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid" on a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory on an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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Russia Ukraine War Drone Regiment
A 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid" soldier holds the Regiment insignia depicting Moscow's burning Kremlin hit by a Ukrainian long-range attack drone, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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Ukraine drone regiment
A Ukrainian FP-1 long-range attack drone is launched by the 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid" on a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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Unmanned systems forces Ukraine
This photo taken Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, shows a message to Russians written by Yevhen Karas, commander of Ukraine's 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid", on an FP-1 long-range attack drone during a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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FPV drone warfare Ukraine
Yevhen Karas, commander of Ukraine's 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid", stands near an FP-1 long-range attack drone before a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems
A soldier of Ukraine's 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid" prepares FP-1 long-range attack drones for a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
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7th Separate Regiment Unmanned Systems
A Ukrainian FP-1 long-range attack drone is launched by the 413th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid" on a deep-strike drone mission to hit Russian targets deep in their territory, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

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