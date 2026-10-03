Days Before EU Talks, China Opens Probe Into European Chemical Imports

China has opened an anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene imported from the European Union, after two Chinese producers alleged that EU imports had remained high and that prices had fallen by nearly 60% between 2022 and 2025
The probe comes just days before EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is due to meet Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing on October 8-9, with trade imbalances, Chinese exports, market access and export controls among the broader issues under discussion
The investigation adds another dispute to an already strained China-EU trade relationship, with Beijing saying the EU has launched 28 trade-remedy investigations against Chinese products since 2025, about half involving chemicals. That figure and characterisation come from China’s Commerce Ministry
China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it had launched the investigation into p-nitrotoluene, a chemical used in the manufacture of dyes, pigments, pesticides and pharmaceutical products. The investigation will cover imports originating in the EU and examine alleged dumping and its impact on Chinese producers.
The ministry said the case followed a September 14 application from Jiangsu Huaihe Chemical Co Ltd and Hubei Dongfang Chemical Co Ltd on behalf of China’s domestic p-nitrotoluene industry.
The dumping investigation period will cover July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, while the assessment of injury to the Chinese industry will cover January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026, the ministry said. The investigation formally began on October 3 and is normally expected to conclude within one year, although it can be extended by six months in special circumstances.
China’s Claim
The Commerce Ministry said preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants indicated that EU-origin imports of p-nitrotoluene remained at high levels between 2022 and 2025, while their prices fell by nearly 60% cumulatively. It said the imports had caused damage to the production and operations of China’s domestic industry.
The ministry said the application met the conditions for opening an anti-dumping investigation under Chinese law and World Trade Organisation rules, adding that interested parties would be given an opportunity to participate and submit evidence.
The investigation will cover p-nitrotoluene, also known as 4-nitrotoluene, classified under China’s customs tariff code 29042020.
Trade Talks
The probe comes ahead of the next ministerial-level meeting between China and the EU under their Trade and Investment Consultations mechanism.
The European Commission said on September 18 that Šefčovič and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao were due to meet in China on October 8 and 9. The talks are expected to address Chinese exports to the EU, EU access to the Chinese market and export controls on rare earths, with the EU seeking concrete progress from the second meeting.
In a separate September statement, Šefčovič said his proposed Beijing visit would take place on October 8 and 9 and that preparations were under way through technical-level discussions.
China and the EU had agreed in June to use the consultations to work on four areas: balancing trade and investment, export controls, intellectual property rights and World Trade Organisation reform. Both sides also agreed to establish a mechanism to monitor trade flows and improve transparency around their economic relationship.
Wider Frictions
Beijing also linked the latest investigation to broader trade tensions with the EU. China’s Commerce Ministry said Brussels had launched 28 trade-remedy investigations against Chinese products since 2025, around half involving chemical products. It also accused the EU of recently opening three investigations involving Chinese chemicals, including polyvinyl chloride. Those figures and characterisations were provided by the Chinese ministry.
The p-nitrotoluene investigation therefore adds another trade dispute to the agenda just days before the next China-EU ministerial talks, where both sides have been seeking progress on broader disagreements over market access, trade imbalances and export controls.