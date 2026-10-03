BJP’s Punjab Poll Campaign To Revolve Around ‘Nasha-Mukt Punjab’ Slogan

“The Home Minister has committed to the people of Punjab, and the BJP government will fulfil it. We are asking the people of Punjab to give us one opportunity to form a BJP government. The people of Punjab have tried the AAP government and the Congress government and both parties failed to fulfil the promise of ending the drug trade in the state. So now we are asking the people to give a chance because we will be able to end this drug menace in Punjab,” Dr Narinder Singh Raina, senior BJP leader involved in the Punjab campaign, told Outlook.