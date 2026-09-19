DUSU Polls: ABVP Wins Youth For BJP As NSUI Draws Blank Despite Close Contest

The victory at Delhi University is a big relief for the BJP because the ruling party has been facing the ire of students in several parts of the country and also faced the protest by Gen Z at Jantar Mantar. Cornered by the protests by students that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, former union education minister, the victory of ABVP will help the BJP change the perception that the youth of the country was moving away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)