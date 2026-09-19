DUSU Election Results 2026: Yash Dabas Wins President Post, ABVP Takes 3 Seats

Yash Dabas wins DUSU president post as ABVP secures three central positions.
Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh Rathor win secretary and joint secretary posts for ABVP.
Independent Deepanshu Shokeen wins DUSU vice-president post.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won three of the four central posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections for 2026-27, with Yash Dabas elected president, Riya Chhawdi secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh Rathor joint secretary. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has won the vice-president’s post.
The result leaves ABVP with the president, secretary and joint secretary positions, while Shokeen is the only Independent candidate on the four-member central panel. Voting was held on Friday, with counting taking place on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.
ABVP, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI alliance were among the main groups contesting the four central posts. ABVP had fielded Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Chhawdi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary, according to The New Indian Express.
The Indian Express reported that voter turnout stood at 40.46 per cent on Friday, compared with 39.45 per cent last year and 29.7 per cent in 2024.
Student housing and campus infrastructure were among the main issues during the campaign. The election came days after a private student accommodation building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, killing seven people, including five Delhi University students. Housing and safety were among the issues raised during the election campaign.
Social media, caste and regional identities, and the distribution of election freebies were among the features of this year's campaign.
Shokeen had entered the vice-presidential race as an Independent after failing to secure an NSUI ticket, according to The Indian Express.
Ahead of the result declaration, the Delhi High Court on September 18 barred candidates and their supporters from holding victory processions after the results. The court also issued notices to 140 candidates over alleged violations of election norms, including the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and the model code of conduct.