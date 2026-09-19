Ravneet Bittu Detained After 'Eggs, Tomatoes' Protest Near Bhagwant Mann’s Cavalcade In Punjab

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained and later released after protesting near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade in Ludhiana.
Bittu said he carried eggs and tomatoes in response to an alleged attack on his convoy during his Punjab visit a day earlier.
Punjab Police said Bittu was detained for attempting to throw the items at the Chief Minister’s convoy, with the BJP and police offering differing accounts.
Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained and later released by Punjab Police on Saturday after he protested near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade outside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana. Bittu was carrying eggs and tomatoes during the protest as Mann arrived at the university for the Kisan Mela.
Bittu said he was protesting in response to an alleged incident on Friday in which eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy while he was travelling to Pathankot for the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra. He had blamed the AAP government in Punjab for the alleged attack.
Bittu Says He Came To ‘Return’ Eggs, Tomatoes
Speaking after the protest, Bittu said he had brought the same items to the Chief Minister’s programme in response to Friday’s incident.
“Yesterday, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my convoy. Today, I have returned them,” Bittu said.
Bittu said the BJP would continue raising issues concerning Punjab and hold peaceful protests outside the Chief Minister’s programmes and offices whenever required.
“This is a clear message to the Punjab Government — political opposition cannot be silenced through police action,” he said.
Police Say Bittu Tried To Throw Items At Convoy
Punjab Police said Bittu was detained for attempting to throw eggs and tomatoes at the Chief Minister’s convoy. He was subsequently released.
The incident followed Bittu’s allegations on Friday that eggs and tomatoes had been thrown at his convoy while he was travelling to Pathankot. He described the alleged attack as the “dirtiest manifestation” of what he called the AAP government’s panic.
Bittu also said that if anything happened to him or people accompanying him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state Director General of Police would be responsible. He said he had brought the matter to the attention of the Union Home Ministry.
Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, said the BJP would continue its political activities in the state. The Punjab Police and the BJP have offered differing accounts of the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s protest.