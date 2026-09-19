Delhi Police Head Constable, Wife Found Dead Inside Narela Flat

A Delhi Police head constable and his wife were found dead inside their locked flat in Narela, outer north Delhi, on Saturday.
Police said the bodies were found in the same room after officers entered the flat with help from the Fire Department.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while forensic teams and police are investigating the sequence and circumstances of the deaths.
A Delhi Police head constable and his wife were found dead inside their flat in outer north Delhi’s Narela on Saturday, with police investigating the circumstances and sequence of events leading to their deaths.
The deceased were identified as Head Constable Monu, around 40, posted in North District, and his wife Meenu, 35, police said.
A PCR call was received around 1 pm about a flat that was locked from inside. Police reached the spot and, with the assistance of the Fire Department, gained entry into the premises.
Couple Found Dead In Same Room
Police said the bodies of Monu and Meenu were found in the same room. The couple’s two children were reportedly away from home when the incident occurred and later returned to find the flat locked from inside.
According to preliminary accounts from sources, neighbours gathered after the children knocked on the door without receiving a response. The neighbours allegedly looked inside through a window and saw Meenu lying dead, while Monu was found hanging.
Police, however, have not confirmed this sequence or the circumstances in which either of the two died.
The Forensic Science Laboratory and Crime Team, along with senior police officers, inspected the flat and examined the premises.
Police Probe Circumstances Of Deaths
The bodies have been sent to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police are examining all possible circumstances surrounding the deaths, including whether any dispute preceded the incident.
“Legal proceedings are underway and further investigation is being conducted to establish the sequence of events and the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths,” police said.
The post-mortem findings and forensic examination are expected to help investigators establish what happened inside the flat.
(With PTI Inputs)