Mumbai-Based Air India Captain Found Dead In Luxury Hotel In Delhi

A Mumbai-based Air India captain in his 40s was discovered unconscious in a luxury hotel room in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Friday and declared dead at a nearby hospital.
The pilot had checked into the hotel on Thursday for a scheduled layover rest before operating a flight early Saturday morning.
The hotel manager unlocked the room using a master key after the pilot's brother reported that he was not responding to phone calls.
An Air India captain died in Delhi on Friday. The Mumbai-based aviator, aged in his 40s, was discovered inside a luxury hotel room in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj just hours before his scheduled flight duty. He had checked into the property on Thursday for a routine layover.
Police said the hotel alerted the Vasant Kunj North police station on Friday, after which a team reached the spot. Personnel found the pilot unconscious, shifted him to a nearby hospital and doctors declared him dead. An autopsy was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday to determine the cause of death, according to Hindustan Times. Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have also been initiated.
Police Investigation
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the police inspected the crime scene and launched an enquiry. Goel said the team found that the man was a Captain with an airline and that he had checked into the hotel on Thursday.
The pilot stopped answering calls on Friday evening. His brother reached out to the hotel manager after failing to get through to him, Goel said.
“Thereafter, the manager went to the pilot’s room, which was locked from inside. He opened the door using the hotel master key and found the pilot lying unconscious. The cause of death will be ascertained after we receive the postmortem report. Further enquiry is in progress,” the DCP said.
Air India Response
Air India issued a statement. The airline said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident. It added that the pilot was listed to operate a flight early Saturday morning.
According to Hindustan Times, the pilot had earlier worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a couple of months ago. “He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead. Air India is in close touch with his family and is extending all support at this time of grief,” an Air India spokesperson said.