Retired Army Captain's Wife Found Dead in Panchkula; Maid Under Suspicion

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The victim had reportedly gone to confront the maid over missing jewellery before she disappeared, with investigators awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death

Retired Army Captains Wife Found Dead in Panchkula; Maid Under Suspicion
Retired Army Captain's Wife Found Dead in Panchkula; Maid Under Suspicion Photo: | Image- Representational

The body of a retired Army captain’s wife was recovered from the rooftop of a house in Panchkula, with police suspecting the couple’s maid to be behind the murder.

Neera Mehta, 70, was found dead on the rooftop of a house in Sector 21, police said on Tuesday.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

Station House Officer of Sector 20 police station Yashdeep Singh said the retired Army captain, Manmohan, and his wife lived in Sector 21, while their children reside abroad.

Police received a complaint from Manmohan on Monday evening after his wife failed to return home.

According to the complaint, Neera suspected that the maid, Sunita, had stolen her jewellery after it went missing from the house.

She had gone to question the maid, who lived on the upper floor of a nearby house, the SHO said.

When Neera did not return, her husband approached the police.

The SHO said a police team reached the maid’s house, which was found locked. Officers entered the premises through an adjoining house.

“The body was recovered from the adjoining house where the maid Sunita lived. It had been hidden behind large floor tiles,” he said.

Asked whether Neera had been strangled, the SHO said the exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem examination.

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“However, the body did not bear any external injuries,” he added.

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