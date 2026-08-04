Retired Army Captain's Wife Found Dead in Panchkula; Maid Under Suspicion

P PTI Published at: 4 August 2026 2:57 pm

The victim had reportedly gone to confront the maid over missing jewellery before she disappeared, with investigators awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death

P PTI Published at: 4 August 2026 2:57 pm

Retired Army Captain's Wife Found Dead in Panchkula; Maid Under Suspicion Photo: | Image- Representational