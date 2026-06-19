Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At 29 In Nashville

Tay Keith, 29, was found dead during a Nashville welfare check.
The Grammy-nominated producer worked with Drake, Travis Scott and Beyoncé.
Nashville police said no foul play is currently suspected in the case.
Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer who helped shape some of hip-hop's biggest hits over the past decade, has died at the age of 29. The producer, whose real name was Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, after police officers conducted a welfare check.
According to Nashville police, no foul play is suspected in Tay Keith's death. Authorities have confirmed that an autopsy is being carried out, although the official cause of death has not yet been released.
Tay Keith's Career Defined a New Era of Hip-Hop
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Tay Keith rose to prominence through his distinctive production style, which blended hard-hitting beats with Memphis rap influences. He became a sought-after producer after co-producing Travis Scott's chart-topping track Sicko Mode, which earned him his first Grammy nomination in 2019.
His credits extended across some of the biggest names in music, including Drake, Beyoncé, Eminem, J Cole, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Sexyy Red. He received a second Grammy nomination in 2024 in the Best Rap Song category for Drake and 21 Savage's Rich Flex.
Tributes Pour In for Brytavious Chambers
Tay Keith played a crucial role in bringing Sexyy Red into the mainstream, producing her breakout hit Pound Town and several follow-up tracks, including Get It Sexyy.
Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, who had known Keith since they were teenagers, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. It was written by the rapper that the two had spoken every day, expressing shock over the sudden loss.
Beyond music, Keith remained committed to his education. While studying integrated studies and media management at Middle Tennessee State University, he continued building his career and eventually graduated despite achieving chart success.
His growing influence was recognised in 2025 when he was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list. Tay Keith leaves behind a legacy that reshaped modern hip-hop production.