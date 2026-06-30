Dame Penelope Keith, The Good Life And To The Manor Born Actress, Passes Away At 86

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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British actress Dame Penelope Keith died aged 86. The actress’s family said she died peacefully at her home in Surrey after being diagnosed with cancer

Actress Dame Penelope Keith death
Actress Dame Penelope Keith dies at 86 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Dame Penelope Keith, the acclaimed British actress known for the sitcom The Good Life, has died at age 86.

  • A family spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Keith passed away peacefully after living with cancer.

  • Keith won a BAFTA TV Award in 1977 for The Good Life and another in 1978 for her performance in The Norman Conquests.

Dame Penelope Keith, the British sitcom star best known for playing the Margaret 'Margo' Leadbetter in The Good Life, passed away at her home in Surrey. She was 86.

On behalf of her family, a spokesperson released a statement to the BBC on Monday (June 29), announcing her passing after battling cancer.

Dame Penelope Keith death reason

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Dame Penelope Keith died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey where she had lived for more than 50 years…The family is grateful for the care and support she received throughout her treatments, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” the statement read.

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Dame Penelope Keith's career

Penelope Keith became a household name with her role in The Good Life, which aired from 1975–1978. It was broadcast as Good Neighbors in the US.

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Her performance earned her the 1977 BAFTA TV Award for best light entertainment. The following year, Keith won the 1978 BAFTA TV Award for best actress for her work in The Norman Conquests.

The actress worked in TV, film and theatre throughout her decades-spanning career. To the Manor Born, Sweet Sixteen, Moving, Executive Stress, No Job for a Lady, Law and Disorder and Next of Kin are some of her notable works. Her filmography includes Ghost Story and Priest of Love.

She played Lady Catherine de Bourgh in the 2013 BBC period drama Death Comes to Pemberley. The following year, she hosted three series of the documentary Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages before fronting Penelope Keith at Her Majesty’s Service.

She was supposed to star in Saving Country Houses, which was scheduled to air in 2026.

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Personal life and honours

Keith was born in Surrey in 1940. She lived in the county for more than 50 years. She married policeman Rodney Timson in 1978, and the couple adopted two sons.

Queen Elizabeth II appointed Keith a Dame in the 2014 New Year Honors for her services to the arts and charity. She served as president of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund from 1990–2022, succeeding Laurence Olivier.

She remained an active community figure until her death. She served as a Trustee of Brooklands Museum and president of the South West Surrey chapter of the National Trust.

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