Krishi Thapanda Apartment Death Case: Bengaluru Police Probe 33 Year Old Vaishak’s Mysterious Death

Krishi Thapanda Apartment Death Case: Multiple Angles Under Scanner

Police are also expected to record statements from individuals connected to the case, including the actress and the deceased's family members. According to reports, Vaishak had been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and was allegedly staying at or frequently visiting the actress's residence following differences with his spouse. Investigators are also reviewing details related to a previous criminal case in which he was reportedly arrested over alleged death threats made to a Bengaluru businessman.