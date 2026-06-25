Krishi Thapanda Apartment Death Case: Bengaluru Police Probe 33 Year Old Vaishak’s Mysterious Death

Police probe begins after Vaishak found dead inside Bengaluru apartment.
Krishi Thapanda was reportedly away when the incident occurred.
Post-mortem report expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death case.
The death of a 33-year-old man inside Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda's apartment in Bengaluru's RR Nagar has drawn significant attention and prompted a police investigation. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are currently examining multiple angles. Authorities have stressed that the probe remains at a preliminary stage and have urged against speculation until official findings are available.
The deceased has been identified as Vaishak, who had reportedly visited the apartment on the night before the incident. According to preliminary information, police suspect that he may have died by suicide inside the flat when no one else was present. Actress Krishi Thapanda was reportedly away from the residence at the time.
Bengaluru Police Begin Investigation Into Vaishak's Death
After receiving information about the incident, RR Nagar police reached the apartment and conducted an initial inspection. Forensic evidence was collected from the scene before the body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Officials have stated that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the autopsy report is received. An unnatural death case has been registered and investigators are continuing to gather information related to the incident.
Krishi Thapanda Apartment Death Case: Multiple Angles Under Scanner
Police are also expected to record statements from individuals connected to the case, including the actress and the deceased's family members. According to reports, Vaishak had been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and was allegedly staying at or frequently visiting the actress's residence following differences with his spouse. Investigators are also reviewing details related to a previous criminal case in which he was reportedly arrested over alleged death threats made to a Bengaluru businessman.
Investigation Continues As Police Await Post-Mortem Report
The incident has generated widespread discussion, particularly within Kannada film circles. However, police have emphasised that conclusions should not be drawn before the investigation is completed.
The case came to light on Thursday, when authorities began their inquiry at the apartment complex in Bengaluru's RR Nagar area. Further action will depend on the post-mortem findings and the outcome of the ongoing investigation.