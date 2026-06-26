Ann Blyth Dies At 98: Oscar-Nominated Mildred Pierce Star Leaves Behind A Timeless Legacy

Ann Blyth dies aged 98 after an extraordinary Hollywood career spanning six decades.
Mildred Pierce earned Ann Blyth an Oscar nomination at just sixteen years old.
Golden Age Hollywood icon remained active across film, television, Broadway and radio.
Ann Blyth, the Oscar-nominated actress best known for Mildred Pierce and Chip Off the Old Block, has died at the age of 98. A beloved figure from Hollywood's Golden Age, Blyth built an extraordinary career across radio, Broadway, film and television, earning admiration for both her acting and singing talents. Her passing marks the end of a career that influenced generations of performers and film lovers alike.
Ann Blyth dies at 98
The news of Blyth's passing was confirmed by KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio, who shared that the actress died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, just weeks before her 99th birthday.
In a tribute shared on Facebook, it was stated that Blyth had earned an Academy Award nomination at just 16 years of age. Her family also remembered her as someone deeply committed to philanthropy who enjoyed gardening, knitting and oil painting, often gifting her artwork to loved ones.
Ann Blyth's Hollywood career and Mildred Pierce legacy
Blyth began performing when she was only six years old, first appearing on radio before making her Broadway debut in Watch on the Rhine in 1941. Her transition to films came three years later with Chip Off the Old Block, launching a career that flourished throughout the 1940s and 1950s.
Her defining performance came in Mildred Pierce, where she portrayed Joan Crawford's manipulative daughter, Veda Pierce. The role earned Blyth an Academy Award nomination and remains one of the most memorable performances of her career.
She later appeared in acclaimed films including Brute Force, The Great Caruso, The Student Prince and The Helen Morgan Story. Her final on-screen appearance came in the television series Murder, She Wrote in 1985.
In recognition of her lasting contribution to entertainment, Blyth received the Women's International Center's Living Legacy Award in 2003, adding another milestone to an already distinguished career.